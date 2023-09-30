Saturday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (91-69) and the Chicago Cubs (82-78) matching up at American Family Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 30.

The Cubs will give the nod to Jordan Wicks (4-1, 3.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Eric Lauer (4-5, 5.48 ERA).

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Cubs vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 6, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have been favorites in 90 games this season and won 51 (56.7%) of those contests.

This season Chicago has won 45 of its 75 games, or 60%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 54.5% chance to win.

Chicago has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 809.

The Cubs have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule