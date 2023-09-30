How to Watch the Cubs vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 30
Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will take on the Milwaukee Brewers and Carlos Santana at American Family Field on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB action with 193 total home runs.
- Chicago ranks 11th in baseball, slugging .419.
- The Cubs have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.254).
- Chicago has the No. 6 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.1 runs per game (809 total runs).
- The Cubs are sixth in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 14th in MLB.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 18th in the majors.
- Chicago has the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.282).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jordan Wicks (4-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Wicks heads into the matchup with three quality starts under his belt this year.
- Wicks has five starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.
- So far he has surrendered one or more earned runs in all of his outings.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/24/2023
|Rockies
|W 4-3
|Home
|Jordan Wicks
|Ty Blach
|9/26/2023
|Braves
|L 7-6
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Bryce Elder
|9/27/2023
|Braves
|L 6-5
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Darius Vines
|9/28/2023
|Braves
|L 5-3
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|9/29/2023
|Brewers
|L 4-3
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Colin Rea
|9/30/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Eric Lauer
|10/1/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Adrian Houser
