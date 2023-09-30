Pioneer League opponents meet when the Morehead State Eagles (1-2) and the Drake Bulldogs (0-3) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Jayne Stadium.

Morehead State ranks 52nd in total offense (366 yards per game) and 32nd in total defense (291 yards allowed per game) this season. This season has been ugly for Drake on both offense and defense, as it is averaging only 12.7 points per game (13th-worst) and ceding 50.7 points per game (-1-worst).

Drake vs. Morehead State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Boiling Springs, South Carolina

Boiling Springs, South Carolina Venue: Jayne Stadium

Drake vs. Morehead State Key Statistics

Drake Morehead State 317.3 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366 (92nd) 423.3 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 291 (19th) 84.3 (110th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121.3 (92nd) 233 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 244.7 (30th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Drake Stats Leaders

Luke Bailey leads Drake with 648 yards on 55-of-94 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 50 rushing yards (16.7 ypg) on seven carries.

Dorian Boyland has run for 78 yards on 24 carries so far this year.

Christian Galvan has racked up 58 yards on 19 carries.

Colin Howard's 203 receiving yards (67.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has eight receptions on 10 targets with one touchdown.

Sam Rodriguez has put up a 115-yard season so far. He's caught eight passes on 11 targets.

Taj Hughes has racked up 52 reciving yards (17.3 ypg) this season.

Morehead State Stats Leaders

Carter Cravens has been a dual threat for Morehead State so far this season. He has 718 passing yards, completing 53.9% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 100 yards (33.3 ypg) on 23 carries.

Caleb Ramseur has racked up 165 yards on 24 carries while finding the end zone three times.

Kyle Daly's team-leading 195 yards as a receiver have come on 14 catches (out of 17 targets) with two touchdowns.

Ryan Upp has hauled in 13 receptions totaling 158 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Isaiah Davis has hauled in three grabs for 58 yards, an average of 19.3 yards per game.

