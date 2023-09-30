Gavin Sheets -- with a slugging percentage of .192 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets has 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .202.

Sheets has recorded a hit in 53 of 115 games this year (46.1%), including seven multi-hit games (6.1%).

In 8.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Sheets has driven home a run in 25 games this year (21.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored in 24 of 115 games so far this season.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 57 .184 AVG .220 .263 OBP .274 .283 SLG .387 7 XBH 13 4 HR 6 22 RBI 21 38/17 K/BB 27/11 0 SB 1

