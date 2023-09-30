Ian Happ vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Ian Happ -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Brewers.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .359 this season while batting .247 with 98 walks and 85 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 100th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 83rd in the league in slugging.
- In 63.7% of his 157 games this season, Happ has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 35 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (19 of 157), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Happ has picked up an RBI in 50 games this season (31.8%), with two or more RBI in 22 of those games (14.0%).
- He has scored at least once 66 times this season (42.0%), including 15 games with multiple runs (9.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|78
|.232
|AVG
|.261
|.342
|OBP
|.374
|.400
|SLG
|.450
|27
|XBH
|31
|10
|HR
|11
|43
|RBI
|39
|84/47
|K/BB
|69/51
|5
|SB
|9
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.73 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (195 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Peralta (12-10) to the mound for his 31st start of the season. He is 12-10 with a 3.80 ERA and 210 strikeouts through 165 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander went three innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.80), 11th in WHIP (1.111), and fourth in K/9 (11.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
