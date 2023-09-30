The No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) and their sixth-ranked pass offense will take on the Iowa State Cyclones (2-2) and the 22nd-ranked passing D in the country on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Sooners are heavily favored, by 20.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 48.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma vs. Iowa State matchup.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Norman, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma Moneyline Iowa State Moneyline
BetMGM Oklahoma (-20.5) 48.5 -1400 +775 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Oklahoma (-19.5) 47.5 -1250 +740 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

  • Iowa State has won one game against the spread this year.
  • Oklahoma has covered four times in four chances against the spread this season.
  • The Sooners have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

Iowa State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big 12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

