How to Watch the Iowa vs. Michigan State Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 30
The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) take on a fellow Big Ten foe when they host the Michigan State Spartans (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa is putting up 21.3 points per game on offense (105th in the FBS), and ranks 27th on defense with 17 points allowed per game. With 377 total yards per game on offense, Michigan State ranks 81st in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 76th, allowing 371.8 total yards per game.
Below in this article, we'll provide you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on NBC.
Iowa vs. Michigan State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Iowa City, Iowa
- Venue: Kinnick Stadium
Iowa vs. Michigan State Key Statistics
|Iowa
|Michigan State
|245.5 (129th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|377 (89th)
|313.8 (36th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|371.8 (72nd)
|118.5 (105th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|111 (112th)
|127 (126th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|266 (44th)
|7 (82nd)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|8 (102nd)
|3 (110th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|4 (98th)
Iowa Stats Leaders
- Cade McNamara has 459 pass yards for Iowa, completing 50.6% of his passes and collecting four touchdowns and three interceptions this season.
- Leshon Williams has 173 rushing yards on 25 carries.
- This season, Jaziun Patterson has carried the ball 21 times for 104 yards (26 per game) and one touchdown.
- Luke Lachey has hauled in 10 receptions for 131 yards (32.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .
- Erick All has caught 10 passes for 116 yards (29 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Seth Anderson's four grabs have yielded 68 yards and one touchdown.
Michigan State Stats Leaders
- Noah Kim has recored 897 passing yards, or 224.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.4% of his passes and has thrown six touchdowns with three interceptions.
- Nathan Carter has rushed 73 times for 369 yards, with four touchdowns.
- Jalen Berger has racked up 31 yards (on 10 attempts) with one touchdown.
- Jaron Glover has registered nine catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 203 (50.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 17 times.
- Christian Fitzpatrick has caught seven passes and compiled 166 receiving yards (41.5 per game).
- Tre Mosley's 23 targets have resulted in 13 receptions for 157 yards and one touchdown.
