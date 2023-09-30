The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the Michigan State Spartans (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 36.5 points.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Michigan State matchup in this article.

Iowa vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Iowa Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline BetMGM Iowa (-12.5) 36.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Iowa (-12.5) 36.5 -490 +365 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Iowa vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Iowa has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once when favored by 12.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Michigan State has won two games against the spread this year.

The Spartans have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

Iowa 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000 To Win the Big Ten +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

