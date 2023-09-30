Jeimer Candelario vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Jeimer Candelario -- .103 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Brewers.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .250 with 38 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 53 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 95th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
- In 59.4% of his games this year (82 of 138), Candelario has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (21.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 22 games this year (15.9%), homering in 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 42.0% of his games this year (58 of 138), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|67
|.250
|AVG
|.250
|.344
|OBP
|.327
|.448
|SLG
|.496
|33
|XBH
|30
|7
|HR
|15
|30
|RBI
|40
|59/29
|K/BB
|66/24
|3
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 3.73 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (195 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 31st of the season. He is 12-10 with a 3.80 ERA and 210 strikeouts through 165 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he went three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.80), 11th in WHIP (1.111), and fourth in K/9 (11.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.