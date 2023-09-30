Tim Anderson vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Saturday, Tim Anderson (hitting .300 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Padres.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has 18 doubles, two triples, a home run and 26 walks while hitting .245.
- In 62.0% of his games this year (75 of 121), Anderson has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (27.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in one of 121 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 23 games this season (19.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 32.2% of his games this year (39 of 121), with two or more runs 10 times (8.3%).
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|63
|.249
|AVG
|.242
|.282
|OBP
|.290
|.310
|SLG
|.285
|11
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|12
|58/9
|K/BB
|64/17
|3
|SB
|10
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (173 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Wacha (13-4) to make his 24th start of the season. He is 13-4 with a 3.39 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 3.39 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .229 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.