Trayce Thompson and his .355 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (67 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the San Diego Padres and Michael Wacha on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

Thompson is batting .171 with two doubles, six home runs and 23 walks.

Thompson has picked up a hit in 26.2% of his 65 games this year, with at least two hits in 9.2% of them.

Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (6.2%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Thompson has an RBI in seven of 65 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 13 games this year (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 12 .182 AVG .194 .250 OBP .286 .273 SLG .226 2 XBH 1 1 HR 0 2 RBI 1 22/4 K/BB 14/4 1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings