Big 12 Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 5
Among the options on the Week 5 Big 12 college football slate, Iowa State (+20) against Oklahoma is our pick for best bet on the spread, while our model suggests betting the total in the Kansas vs. Texas matchup. See even more stats and insights on those and other contests to bet on or include in a parlay in the article below.
Best Week 5 Big 12 Spread Bets
Pick: Iowa State +20 vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones at Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 12.1 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Baylor +12.5 vs. UCF
- Matchup: Baylor Bears at UCF Knights
- Projected Favorite & Spread: UCF by 6.4 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: West Virginia +14 vs. TCU
- Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers at TCU Horned Frogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: TCU by 8.3 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 5 Big 12 Total Bets
Under 61.5 - Kansas vs. Texas
- Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at Texas Longhorns
- Projected Total: 53.3 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Over 49.5 - Cincinnati vs. BYU
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats at BYU Cougars
- Projected Total: 55 points
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Date: September 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Over 51 - Houston vs. Texas Tech
- Matchup: Houston Cougars at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Projected Total: 55.5 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 2 (Stream on Fubo)
Week 5 Big 12 Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Texas
|4-0 (1-0 Big 12)
|35.0 / 12.5
|432.8 / 298.5
|Oklahoma
|4-0 (1-0 Big 12)
|46.8 / 8.5
|506.8 / 310.8
|Kansas
|4-0 (1-0 Big 12)
|37.8 / 22.8
|463.0 / 296.8
|Kansas State
|3-1 (1-0 Big 12)
|39.5 / 18.5
|482.3 / 337.5
|TCU
|3-1 (1-0 Big 12)
|38.3 / 20.3
|501.0 / 377.5
|West Virginia
|3-1 (1-0 Big 12)
|27.0 / 18.5
|348.5 / 311.0
|UCF
|3-1 (0-1 Big 12)
|38.3 / 20.0
|565.0 / 347.0
|BYU
|3-1 (0-1 Big 12)
|30.0 / 21.3
|324.5 / 326.5
|Iowa State
|2-2 (1-0 Big 12)
|21.0 / 16.5
|308.3 / 292.5
|Houston
|2-2 (0-1 Big 12)
|27.3 / 25.0
|395.3 / 407.3
|Oklahoma State
|2-2 (0-1 Big 12)
|22.0 / 23.8
|343.5 / 371.3
|Cincinnati
|2-2 (0-1 Big 12)
|30.8 / 21.3
|488.0 / 336.8
|Texas Tech
|1-3 (0-1 Big 12)
|29.3 / 24.0
|406.0 / 347.5
|Baylor
|1-3 (0-1 Big 12)
|20.0 / 26.8
|404.8 / 376.0
