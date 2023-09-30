With the college football season entering Week 5, the schedule includes five games that feature teams from the Pac-12. To make sure you catch all of the action, check out the article below for details on how to watch.

Pac-12 Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Utah Utes at Oregon State Beavers 9:00 PM ET, Friday, September 29 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) USC Trojans at Colorado Buffaloes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Arizona State Sun Devils at California Golden Bears 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) Oregon Ducks at Stanford Cardinal 6:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) Washington Huskies at Arizona Wildcats 10:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)

