Saturday's game features the San Diego Padres (80-80) and the Chicago White Sox (61-99) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Padres according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 30.

The Padres will give the ball to Michael Wacha (13-4, 3.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Mike Clevinger (9-8, 3.40 ERA).

White Sox vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Padres 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-6.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 2-8-0 in its last 10 contests.

The last 10 White Sox contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 110 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (32.7%) in those contests.

Chicago has a mark of 17-41 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is No. 29 in MLB play scoring four runs per game (639 total runs).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.92 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

White Sox Schedule