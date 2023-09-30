The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez hit the field against Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The favored Padres have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +135. The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -160 +135 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-6.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

The White Sox's previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers. The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Chicago's past three contests has been 9, a streak in which the White Sox and their opponents have gone under each time.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have won in 36, or 32.7%, of the 110 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Chicago has won 10 of its 35 games, or 28.6%, when it's the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 69 of its 158 games with a total this season.

The White Sox have posted a record of 8-6-0 against the spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-48 30-51 25-34 36-64 47-74 14-24

