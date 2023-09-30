San Diego Padres (80-80) will match up with the Chicago White Sox (61-99) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday, September 30 at 7:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Fernando Tatis Jr. will be looking to nab his 30th stolen base of the year.

The Padres are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the White Sox (+120). The game's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha - SD (13-4, 3.39 ERA) vs Mike Clevinger - CHW (9-8, 3.40 ERA)

White Sox vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Padres Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -145 +120 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

White Sox vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have been favorites in 118 games this season and won 66 (55.9%) of those contests.

The Padres have a record of 50-33 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (60.2% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres were favored on the moneyline for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 110 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (32.7%) in those contests.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 17-41 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+250) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+225)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 2nd

