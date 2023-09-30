Player prop bet options for Juan Soto, Andrew Vaughn and others are available when the San Diego Padres visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday (at 7:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

White Sox vs. Padres Game Info

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has collected 145 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 80 runs.

He's slashed .260/.317/.434 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Padres Sep. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 28 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Red Sox Sep. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has recorded 147 hits with 34 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashed .262/.326/.356 on the season.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Sep. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Andrew Vaughn, Andrew Benintendi or other White Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Michael Wacha Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Wacha Stats

The Padres will send Michael Wacha (13-4) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Wacha will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 23 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Wacha Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cardinals Sep. 24 7.0 6 2 2 6 1 vs. Rockies Sep. 18 5.0 5 3 2 6 0 at Dodgers Sep. 12 4.0 7 7 7 3 3 vs. Phillies Sep. 6 4.0 7 3 3 6 3 vs. Giants Sep. 1 6.0 6 2 2 6 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Michael Wacha's player props with BetMGM.

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Soto Stats

Soto has 155 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs, 130 walks and 108 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .274/.409/.519 slash line on the season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Sep. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Sep. 27 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Giants Sep. 26 3-for-4 2 2 3 9 0 at Giants Sep. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 24 3-for-5 2 1 4 7 0

Bet on player props for Juan Soto or other Padres players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.