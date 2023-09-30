Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Padres on September 30, 2023
Player prop bet options for Juan Soto, Andrew Vaughn and others are available when the San Diego Padres visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday (at 7:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
White Sox vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has collected 145 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 80 runs.
- He's slashed .260/.317/.434 on the season.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
Andrew Benintendi Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Benintendi Stats
- Andrew Benintendi has recorded 147 hits with 34 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 13 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .262/.326/.356 on the season.
Benintendi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Andrew Vaughn, Andrew Benintendi or other White Sox players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Michael Wacha Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Wacha Stats
- The Padres will send Michael Wacha (13-4) to the mound for his 24th start this season.
- In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.
- Wacha will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has made 23 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.
Wacha Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 24
|7.0
|6
|2
|2
|6
|1
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 18
|5.0
|5
|3
|2
|6
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 12
|4.0
|7
|7
|7
|3
|3
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 6
|4.0
|7
|3
|3
|6
|3
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 1
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|6
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Michael Wacha's player props with BetMGM.
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 155 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs, 130 walks and 108 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a .274/.409/.519 slash line on the season.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Sep. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 26
|3-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|9
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 24
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|4
|7
|0
Bet on player props for Juan Soto or other Padres players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.