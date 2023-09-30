Yan Gomes vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Yan Gomes -- with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes?
Discover More About This Game
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .266 with 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 20 walks.
- In 60.5% of his 114 games this season, Gomes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 114 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (7.0%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.8% of his games this year, Gomes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 35 of 114 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy?
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|59
|.275
|AVG
|.259
|.328
|OBP
|.299
|.418
|SLG
|.386
|16
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|5
|28
|RBI
|30
|38/12
|K/BB
|43/8
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.73).
- The Brewers rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (195 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 31st of the season. He is 12-10 with a 3.80 ERA and 210 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he went three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.80), 11th in WHIP (1.111), and fourth in K/9 (11.4) among pitchers who qualify.
