Yasmani Grandal vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Saturday, Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox face the San Diego Padres and Michael Wacha, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since September 18, when he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal has 14 doubles, eight home runs and 36 walks while hitting .236.
- Grandal has gotten a hit in 58 of 114 games this season (50.9%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (17.5%).
- He has gone deep in 7.0% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Grandal has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (21.1%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (7.0%).
- He has scored in 27 of 114 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|60
|.222
|AVG
|.246
|.294
|OBP
|.325
|.320
|SLG
|.360
|9
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|5
|10
|RBI
|23
|32/13
|K/BB
|53/23
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (173 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season. He is 13-4 with a 3.39 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up a 3.39 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 23 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .229 to opposing hitters.
