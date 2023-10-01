The Denver Broncos will meet the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model predicts that the Bears will win -- keep scrolling for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Broncos have the 15th-ranked offense this season (340.7 yards per game), and they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking worst with 458.3 yards allowed per game. This season has been ugly for the Bears on both sides of the ball, as they are putting up only 250 total yards per game (fourth-worst) and ceding 407.3 total yards per game (fourth-worst).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Broncos vs Bears on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears vs. Broncos Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bears (+3.5) Over (46.5) Bears 29, Broncos 28

Place your bets on the Broncos-Bears matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bears Betting Info

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bears have a 41.7% chance to win.

Chicago is winless against the spread this season (0-3-0).

The Bears have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Each Chicago game has hit the over this season.

Bears games average 43 total points, 3.5 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Broncos Betting Info

The Broncos have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Denver has not won against the spread this season in three games with a spread.

The Broncos have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

This season, games featuring the Broncos have hit the over twice.

Broncos games this season have posted an average total of 43, which is 3.5 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bears vs. Broncos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Denver 23 40.7 24.5 26 20 70 Chicago 15.7 35.3 20 38 13.5 34

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.