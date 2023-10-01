The Denver Broncos (0-3) bring a three-game losing streak on the road October 1, 2023 against a struggling Chicago Bears squad (0-3), who have won three straight.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Bears

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS

Bears Insights

The Bears average 25.0 fewer points per game (15.7) than the Broncos surrender (40.7).

The Bears average 250 yards per game, 208.3 fewer yards than the 458.3 the Broncos give up.

This season Chicago averages 101.7 rushing yards per game, 76.0 fewer than Denver allows (177.7).

The Bears have turned the ball over five more times (6 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Bears Home Performance

Bears Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Green Bay L 38-20 FOX 9/17/2023 at Tampa Bay L 27-17 FOX 9/24/2023 at Kansas City L 41-10 FOX 10/1/2023 Denver - CBS 10/5/2023 at Washington - Amazon Prime Video 10/15/2023 Minnesota - FOX 10/22/2023 Las Vegas - FOX

