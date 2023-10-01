The Denver Broncos (0-3) will attempt to end their three-game losing streak October 1, 2023 at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears (0-3), who have lost three games in a row.

Before the Broncos square off against the Bears, prepare for the matchup by checking out the betting trends and insights for both teams.

Bears vs. Broncos Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Soldier Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Broncos 3.5 46 -165 +140

Bears vs. Broncos Betting Records & Stats

Chicago Bears

The Bears and their opponents have scored more than 46 combined points twice this season.

The average total for Chicago's games this season is 43.0 points, 3.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bears are winless against the spread this season (0-3-0).

The Bears have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.

Chicago has played as an underdog of +140 or more once this season and lost that game.

Denver Broncos

Denver has had an average of 43.0 points in their games this season, 3.0 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Broncos are winless against the spread this season (0-3-0).

The Broncos have been moneyline favorites only twice before this year and they lost both of the games.

Denver has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

Broncos vs. Bears Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Broncos 23 15 40.7 32 43.0 2 3 Bears 15.7 27 35.3 31 43.0 2 3

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.0 40.5 44.3 Implied Team Total AVG 24.3 21.0 26.0 ATS Record 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.0 40.8 47.5 Implied Team Total AVG 23.7 22.0 27.0 ATS Record 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

