Bears vs. Broncos: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 4
The Denver Broncos (0-3) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Chicago Bears (0-3), losers of three straight, on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Soldier Field. Denver is a 3.5-point favorite in the matchup. The contest's over/under is listed at 46.
The Broncos' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they play the Bears. Before the Bears play the Broncos, check out their recent betting trends and insights.
Bears vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Denver Moneyline
|Chicago Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Broncos (-3.5)
|46
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Broncos (-3.5)
|46
|-168
|+142
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Chicago vs. Denver Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bears vs. Broncos Betting Insights
- Chicago posted a 5-10-1 record against the spread last year.
- The Bears had an ATS record of 5-7 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs last season.
- Last year, 10 of Chicago's 17 games hit the over.
- Against the spread, Denver went 6-9-0 last season.
- The Broncos had no wins ATS (0-4) as a 3.5-point favorite or more last year.
- Denver had six of its 17 games go over the point total last year.
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
