Here are best bets recommendations as the Denver Broncos (0-3), losers of three straight games, visit the Chicago Bears (0-3), who have also lost three straight, on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Soldier Field.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Broncos vs. Bears? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Broncos vs. Bears?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The data strongly suggests betting on the Bears in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Broncos favored and the difference between the two is 4.6 points.
  • Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Broncos' implied win probability is 62.4%.
  • The Broncos have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.
  • Denver has played as a moneyline favorite of -166 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.
  • The Bears have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • Chicago has played as an underdog of +140 or more once this season and lost that game.

Who will win? The Broncos or Bears? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Chicago (+3.5)
  • The Broncos have not covered the spread in a matchup this season (0-3-0).
  • Denver has not covered a spread when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites (0-1).
  • The Bears have not covered the spread in any matchup this season (0-3-0).
  • Chicago is winless against the spread when it has played as 3.5-point underdogs or more (0-1).

Parlay your bets together on the Broncos vs. Bears matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (46.5)
  • Denver and Chicago combine to average 7.8 less points per game than the total of 46.5 set for this game.
  • Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 76 points per game, 29.5 more than the point total in this game.
  • Two of the Broncos' three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).
  • In Bears three games with a set total, all have hit the over.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Javonte Williams Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
3 46.0 0 14.0 0

Justin Fields Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
3 175.3 3 36.3 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.