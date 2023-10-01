Chase Claypool will be up against the fourth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Chicago Bears meet the Denver Broncos in Week 4, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Claypool's stat line so far this year displays four catches for 51 yards and one score. He posts 17 yards per game, having been targeted 14 times.

Claypool vs. the Broncos

Claypool vs the Broncos (since 2021): 1 GP / 130 REC YPG / REC TD

The Broncos have surrendered a TD pass to seven opposing players this year.

Denver has allowed two players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 280.7 passing yards per game given up by the Broncos defense makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

The Broncos' defense is 32nd in the NFL by conceding three passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (nine total passing TDs).

Bears Player Previews

Chase Claypool Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-118)

Claypool Receiving Insights

So far this year, Claypool hasn't exceeded the over on a receiving yards prop bet.

Claypool has been targeted on 14 of his team's 88 passing attempts this season (15.9% target share).

He has been targeted 14 times this season, averaging 3.6 yards per target.

In one of three games this season, Claypool has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's five offensive touchdowns this season (20.0%).

Claypool's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chiefs 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/10/2023 Week 1 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

