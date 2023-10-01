Christopher Morel vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel, who went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Brewers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Brewers Player Props
|Cubs vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Cubs vs Brewers
|Cubs vs Brewers Odds
|Cubs vs Brewers Prediction
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is batting .242 with 17 doubles, three triples, 26 home runs and 36 walks.
- Morel has gotten a hit in 64 of 106 games this year (60.4%), including 22 multi-hit games (20.8%).
- He has homered in 24.5% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Morel has picked up an RBI in 44 games this year (41.5%), with more than one RBI in 16 of them (15.1%).
- He has scored in 50 of 106 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|53
|.234
|AVG
|.250
|.284
|OBP
|.332
|.495
|SLG
|.515
|21
|XBH
|25
|13
|HR
|13
|43
|RBI
|26
|65/14
|K/BB
|68/22
|3
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.77 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his 21st of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.49 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 4.49 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.