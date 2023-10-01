The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel, who went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Brewers.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is batting .242 with 17 doubles, three triples, 26 home runs and 36 walks.

Morel has gotten a hit in 64 of 106 games this year (60.4%), including 22 multi-hit games (20.8%).

He has homered in 24.5% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Morel has picked up an RBI in 44 games this year (41.5%), with more than one RBI in 16 of them (15.1%).

He has scored in 50 of 106 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 53 .234 AVG .250 .284 OBP .332 .495 SLG .515 21 XBH 25 13 HR 13 43 RBI 26 65/14 K/BB 68/22 3 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings