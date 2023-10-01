Cole Kmet has a favorable matchup when his Chicago Bears face the Denver Broncos in Week 4 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Broncos concede 280.7 passing yards per game, fourth-worst in the league.

Kmet has caught 11 passes on 15 targets for 104 yards. He averages 34.7 yards per game.

Kmet vs. the Broncos

Kmet vs the Broncos (since 2021): No games

No games One player has put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Denver in the 2023 season.

The Broncos have allowed seven opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Denver has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 280.7 passing yards per game yielded by the Broncos defense makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

The Broncos' defense is 32nd in the league by giving up three passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (nine total passing TDs).

Cole Kmet Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 28.5 (-111)

Kmet Receiving Insights

Kmet has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet twice in three games this year.

Kmet has 17.0% of his team's target share (15 targets on 88 passing attempts).

He has 104 receiving yards on 15 targets to rank 69th in NFL play with 6.9 yards per target.

Kmet, in three games this season, has zero TD receptions.

With two red zone targets, Kmet has been on the receiving end of 18.2% of his team's 11 red zone pass attempts.

Kmet's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chiefs 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 5 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

