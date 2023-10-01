In the series rubber match on Sunday, October 1, Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (83-78) square off against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (91-70). The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

The Brewers have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Cubs (-115). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Cubs vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele - CHC (16-5, 3.38 ERA) vs Adrian Houser - MIL (7-5, 4.49 ERA)

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 91 games this season and won 52 (57.1%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Cubs have a record of 52-39 (57.1%).

Chicago has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs went 4-2 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 70 games this year and have walked away with the win 36 times (51.4%) in those games.

This season, the Brewers have been victorious 30 times in 60 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Brewers have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

