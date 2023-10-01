The Chicago Cubs visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Cody Bellinger and others in this game.

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Justin Steele Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Steele Stats

Justin Steele (16-5) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 31st start of the season.

In 30 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 18 of them.

In 30 starts this season, Steele has lasted five or more innings 27 times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 30 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 28-year-old's 3.38 ERA ranks ninth, 1.183 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 23rd.

Steele Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves Sep. 26 5.1 6 3 3 6 1 vs. Pirates Sep. 20 3.0 8 6 6 6 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 15 6.0 7 6 6 5 2 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 9 7.0 6 1 1 6 0 vs. Giants Sep. 4 8.0 2 0 0 12 2

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has collected 153 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 97 runs with 20 stolen bases.

He has a .307/.356/.525 slash line on the year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Sep. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Sep. 27 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Sep. 26 3-for-4 2 0 1 3 0

