D.J. Moore will be running routes against the fourth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Chicago Bears take on the Denver Broncos in Week 4, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Moore has a team-best 170 yards receiving on 11 grabs (on 15 targets) with one TD this year, averaging 56.7 yards per game.

Moore vs. the Broncos

Moore vs the Broncos (since 2021): 1 GP / 103 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 103 REC YPG / REC TD Denver has allowed one opposing receiver to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Broncos have allowed seven opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Denver has given up at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 280.7 passing yards per game yielded by the Broncos defense makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Broncos have scored nine touchdowns through the air (three per game). The Broncos' defense is 32nd in the league in that category.

D.J. Moore Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 45.5 (-111)

Moore Receiving Insights

Moore has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet in one of three games this year.

Moore has been targeted on 15 of his team's 88 passing attempts this season (17.0% target share).

He has 170 receiving yards on 15 targets to rank 13th in NFL play with 11.3 yards per target.

In one of three games this season, Moore has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's five offensive touchdowns this season (20.0%).

With two red zone targets, Moore has been on the receiving end of 18.2% of his team's 11 red zone pass attempts.

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chiefs 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/17/2023 Week 2 7 TAR / 6 REC / 104 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/10/2023 Week 1 2 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

