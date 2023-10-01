D.J. Moore vs. the Broncos' Defense: Week 4 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
D.J. Moore versus the Denver Broncos pass defense and Kareem Jackson is a matchup to watch in Week 4, when the Bears face the Broncos at Soldier Field. We have stats and information available for you in the following article.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Bears vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
D.J. Moore Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Broncos
|23
|7.7
|39
|99
|7.34
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
D.J. Moore vs. Kareem Jackson Insights
D.J. Moore & the Bears' Offense
- D.J. Moore's 170 receiving yards (56.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 11 catches on 15 targets with one touchdown.
- Through the air, Chicago ranks second-last in the league in passing yards with 445 (148.3 per contest) and 18th in passing TDs (three).
- The Bears rank 27th in the league in scoring with 15.7 points per contest, and they rank 29th in total yards with 250 per game.
- Chicago carries one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 29.3 times per game (sixth-fewest in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Bears have thrown the ball 11 times this season, placing them 18th in the league.
Kareem Jackson & the Broncos' Defense
- Kareem Jackson leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 13 tackles and one pass defended.
- In the air, Denver has conceded the fourth-highest amount of passing yards in the NFL, 737 (245.7 per game).
- The Broncos are giving up 40.7 points per game, the most in the league.
- Denver has allowed over 100 receiving yards to one player this season.
- The Broncos have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
D.J. Moore vs. Kareem Jackson Advanced Stats
|D.J. Moore
|Kareem Jackson
|Rec. Targets
|15
|6
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|11
|1
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|15.5
|3
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|170
|13
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|56.7
|4.3
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|64
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|2
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|1
|1
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.