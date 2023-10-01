Will D'Onta Foreman Score a Touchdown Against the Broncos in Week 4?
Should you wager on D'Onta Foreman hitting paydirt in the Chicago Bears' upcoming Week 4 matchup versus the Denver Broncos, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Think Foreman will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will D'Onta Foreman score a touchdown against the Broncos?
Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60 if he scores a TD)
- Foreman recorded 914 yards rushing on 203 attempts, averaging 57.1 yards per game, and five TDs last year.
- He took at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in three games last season, with multiple rushing TDs once.
D'Onta Foreman Game Log (2022)
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Browns
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Giants
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|49ers
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|5
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Buccaneers
|15
|118
|0
|2
|27
|0
|Week 8
|@Falcons
|26
|118
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|7
|23
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 10
|Falcons
|31
|130
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|11
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Broncos
|24
|113
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Seahawks
|21
|74
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 15
|Steelers
|10
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Lions
|21
|165
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Buccaneers
|13
|35
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Saints
|12
|68
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rep D'Onta Foreman with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.