Darnell Mooney will be running routes against the fourth-worst passing defense in the league when his Chicago Bears take on the Denver Broncos in Week 4, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Mooney has caught four balls for 53 total yards (26.5 per game) and one score this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Mooney and the Bears with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mooney vs. the Broncos

Mooney vs the Broncos (since 2021): No games

No games Denver has given up 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Broncos have allowed seven opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Denver has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 280.7 passing yards per game given up by the Broncos defense makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

The Broncos' defense ranks 32nd in the NFL with nine passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Watch Bears vs Broncos on Fubo!

Darnell Mooney Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 28.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Mooney with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mooney Receiving Insights

Mooney has topped his receiving yards prop bet in one of two games this year.

Mooney has 9.1% of his team's target share (eight targets on 88 passing attempts).

He has racked up 6.6 yards per target (53 yards on eight targets).

In one of two games this year, Mooney has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (20.0% of his team's five offensive TDs).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Mooney's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chiefs 9/24/2023 Week 3 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 4 REC / 53 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.