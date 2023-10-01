Eloy Jiménez vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Pedro Avila) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Padres Player Props
|White Sox vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch White Sox vs Padres
|White Sox vs Padres Odds
|White Sox vs Padres Prediction
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is hitting .270 with 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 30 walks.
- Jimenez has had a hit in 85 of 120 games this season (70.8%), including multiple hits 30 times (25.0%).
- In 15.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Jimenez has had an RBI in 44 games this year (36.7%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 45 of 120 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|55
|.281
|AVG
|.256
|.323
|OBP
|.305
|.446
|SLG
|.430
|21
|XBH
|20
|10
|HR
|8
|38
|RBI
|26
|48/15
|K/BB
|45/15
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.80 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (174 total, 1.1 per game).
- Avila gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.57 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 45 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday, Sept. 24 when the right-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.57, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.