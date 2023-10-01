After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Pedro Avila) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Pedro Avila TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is hitting .270 with 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 30 walks.

Jimenez has had a hit in 85 of 120 games this season (70.8%), including multiple hits 30 times (25.0%).

In 15.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Jimenez has had an RBI in 44 games this year (36.7%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 45 of 120 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 55 .281 AVG .256 .323 OBP .305 .446 SLG .430 21 XBH 20 10 HR 8 38 RBI 26 48/15 K/BB 45/15 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings