The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (.192 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Pedro Avila and the San Diego Padres at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Padres Starter: Pedro Avila

Pedro Avila TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is hitting .203 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks.

In 46.6% of his games this season (54 of 116), Sheets has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (6.0%) he recorded at least two.

In 8.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Sheets has had at least one RBI in 21.6% of his games this year (25 of 116), with two or more RBI 11 times (9.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 24 games this year (20.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 57 .186 AVG .220 .263 OBP .274 .282 SLG .387 7 XBH 13 4 HR 6 22 RBI 21 38/17 K/BB 27/11 0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings