The Chicago Cubs, including Jeimer Candelario (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Brewers.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .251 with 39 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 53 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.

Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 59.7% of his games this year (83 of 139), with multiple hits 31 times (22.3%).

In 15.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario has driven home a run in 46 games this season (33.1%), including more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

In 59 of 139 games this year, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 68 .250 AVG .253 .344 OBP .329 .448 SLG .498 33 XBH 31 7 HR 15 30 RBI 40 59/29 K/BB 68/24 3 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings