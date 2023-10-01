Justin Fields has a favorable matchup when his Chicago Bears face the Denver Broncos in Week 4 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Broncos give up 280.7 passing yards per game, fourth-worst in the NFL.

Fields leads Chicago with 526 passing yards (175.3 per game) and a 58% completion rate (51-for-88). Fields has totaled three TD passes and four interceptions. With his legs, Fields has 109 rushing yards (plus one TD) on 24 totes, compiling 36.3 rushing yards per game.

Fields vs. the Broncos

Fields vs the Broncos (since 2021): No games

No games Denver has allowed one opposing player to put up 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

Four players have tossed one or more touchdowns in a game against the Broncos this season.

Denver has allowed two or more passing touchdowns to three quarterbacks in 2023.

The Broncos have allowed three or more TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The 280.7 passing yards the Broncos give up per game makes them the 29th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

So far this season, the Broncos have conceded nine passing TDs to opponents, averaging three per game. That ranks 32nd among NFL teams.

Justin Fields Passing Props vs. the Broncos

Passing Yards: 186.5 (-115)

186.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-250)

Fields Passing Insights

Fields has surpassed his passing yards prop total twice in three chances.

The Bears have passed 55.3% of the time and run 44.7% this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

With 88 attempts for 526 passing yards, Fields is 27th in NFL action with 6.0 yards per attempt.

Fields has thrown for a touchdown in all three games this season, but has zero games with multiple passing TDs.

He has 80.0% of his team's five offensive touchdowns this season (four).

Fields has attempted 11 passes in the red zone (52.4% of his team's red zone plays).

Justin Fields Rushing Props vs the Broncos

Rushing Yards: 58.5 (-111)

Fields Rushing Insights

Fields has come up short of his rushing yards prop bet total in each of his three games played this season.

Fields has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has six red zone carries for 60.0% of the team share (his team runs on 47.6% of its plays in the red zone).

Fields' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Chiefs 9/24/2023 Week 3 11-for-22 / 99 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 11 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/17/2023 Week 2 16-for-29 / 211 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 4 ATT / 3 YDS / 1 TD vs. Packers 9/10/2023 Week 1 24-for-37 / 216 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 9 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs

