With the Denver Broncos (0-3) and the Chicago Bears (0-3) squaring off on October 1 at Soldier Field, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields will go toe to toe at the quarterback position. We break down the two signal callers below, digging into the numbers and trends that will impact this matchup.

Bears vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS

Justin Fields vs. Russell Wilson Matchup

Justin Fields 2023 Stats Russell Wilson 3 Games Played 3 58% Completion % 65.4% 526 (175.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 791 (263.7) 3 Touchdowns 6 4 Interceptions 2 109 (36.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 57 (19) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Justin Fields Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 186.5 yards

: Over/Under 186.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 0.5 TD

: Over/Under 0.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Broncos Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Broncos rank 32nd in the league with 40.7 points allowed per game, and they rank 32nd in total yards allowed with 458.3 given up per game.

When it comes to defending the pass, Denver's defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks fourth-to-last in the league with 842 passing yards allowed (280.7 per game).

Against the run, the Broncos have been one of the bottom defenses in the league, allowing the most rushing yards in the NFL (177.7 per game). Meanwhile, they rank 31st with seven rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, Denver ranks 31st in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 84.6%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it ranks 21st at 43.3%.

Russell Wilson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 232.5 yards

: Over/Under 232.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Bears Defensive Stats

