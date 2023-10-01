Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert has a good matchup in Week 4 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are giving up the most rushing yards in the NFL, 177.7 per game.

On the ground, Herbert has 93 rushing yards on 23 attempts (31.0 ypg). Additionally, Herbert has six receptions for 64 yards (21.3 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Herbert and the Bears with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Herbert vs. the Broncos

Herbert vs the Broncos (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing rusher has collected 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Broncos during the 2023 season.

Denver has allowed one or more rushing TDs to three opposing players this year.

Three opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Broncos this season.

The 177.7 rushing yards per game allowed by the Broncos defense makes them the NFL's worst run defense.

Opponents of the Broncos have scored seven touchdowns on the ground (2.3 per game). The Broncos' defense is 31st in the NFL in that category.

Watch Bears vs Broncos on Fubo!

Khalil Herbert Rushing Props vs. the Broncos

Rushing Yards: 40.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Herbert with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Herbert Rushing Insights

Herbert has not hit his rushing yards over in any of his three games played this season.

The Bears, who are 27th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 55.3% of the time while running 44.7%.

His team has attempted 71 rushes this season. He's handled 23 of those carries (32.4%).

Herbert has not found paydirt on the ground this year in three games.

He has two red zone rushing carries (20.0% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Khalil Herbert Receiving Props vs the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-120)

Herbert Receiving Insights

Herbert has topped his receiving yards prop bet twice in three games this season.

Herbert has received 11.4% of his team's 88 passing attempts this season (10 targets).

He has 64 receiving yards on 10 targets to rank 91st in league play with 6.4 yards per target.

Herbert, in three games this year, has zero TD receptions.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Herbert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Chiefs 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/17/2023 Week 2 7 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/10/2023 Week 1 9 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.