Korey Lee vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Korey Lee, who went 1-for-2 last time out, battle Pedro Avila and the San Diego Padres at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Padres.
Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Korey Lee At The Plate
- Lee is hitting .092 with a double, a home run and five walks.
- Lee has picked up a hit in five games this season (21.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 23 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Lee has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in four games this season (17.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|.054
|AVG
|.143
|.103
|OBP
|.226
|.054
|SLG
|.286
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|12/2
|K/BB
|8/3
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (174 total, 1.1 per game).
- Avila makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.57 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday, Sept. 24 when the righty threw 2 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 3.57 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.