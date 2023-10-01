Marcedes Lewis did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears' Week 4 game against the Denver Broncos starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Lewis' stats can be found below.

Lewis had season stats last year that included 66 yards on six receptions (11.0 per catch) and two touchdowns. He was targeted seven times.

Marcedes Lewis Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Nir - Rest

No other receiver is on the injury report for the Bears.

Bears vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Lewis 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 6 66 14 2 11.0

Lewis Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Giants 1 1 2 1 Week 9 @Lions 1 1 19 0 Week 10 Cowboys 1 1 -1 0 Week 13 @Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 15 Rams 1 1 14 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 2 2 32 1

