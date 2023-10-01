Will Marcedes Lewis Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Marcedes Lewis did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears' Week 4 game against the Denver Broncos starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Lewis' stats can be found below.
Lewis had season stats last year that included 66 yards on six receptions (11.0 per catch) and two touchdowns. He was targeted seven times.
Marcedes Lewis Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Nir - Rest
- No other receiver is on the injury report for the Bears.
Bears vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Lewis 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|7
|6
|66
|14
|2
|11.0
Lewis Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 5
|Giants
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Week 9
|@Lions
|1
|1
|19
|0
|Week 10
|Cowboys
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 13
|@Bears
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Rams
|1
|1
|14
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|2
|2
|32
|1
