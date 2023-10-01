On Sunday, Seiya Suzuki (hitting .359 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Suzuki is batting .285 with 30 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 59 walks.

He ranks 16th in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 30th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

In 68.6% of his games this year (94 of 137), Suzuki has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (28.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 19 games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.9%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 48 games this season (35.0%), Suzuki has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 60 games this season, with multiple runs 15 times.

Home Away 63 GP 74 .269 AVG .300 .338 OBP .372 .445 SLG .516 23 XBH 33 9 HR 11 37 RBI 37 58/24 K/BB 72/35 3 SB 3

