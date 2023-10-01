Will Travis Homer Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Travis Homer was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears' Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Homer's stats below.
In terms of last year's season stats, Homer ran for 74 yards on 19 carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 3.9 yards per carry, and had 16 catches (18 targets) for 157 yards.
Travis Homer Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other RB is on the injury list for the Bears.
Bears vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Homer 2022 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|19
|74
|0
|3.9
|18
|16
|157
|1
Homer Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Broncos
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@49ers
|2
|9
|0
|4
|33
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Giants
|2
|10
|0
|1
|21
|0
|Week 9
|@Cardinals
|1
|7
|0
|3
|25
|0
|Week 12
|Raiders
|2
|8
|0
|2
|45
|1
|Week 14
|Panthers
|9
|26
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 15
|49ers
|1
|5
|0
|4
|25
|0
