After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Tyler Naquin and the Chicago White Sox take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Pedro Avila) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Tyler Naquin Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Tyler Naquin At The Plate (2022)

  • Naquin hit .229 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
  • In 47.5% of his 101 games last season, Naquin had a hit. He also had 21 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He homered in 9.9% of his games in 2022 (10 of 101), including 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Naquin drove in a run in 31 games last season out 101 (30.7%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (9.9%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • He scored a run in 36 of his 101 games a season ago (35.6%), with more than one run scored 10 times (9.9%).

Other White Sox Players vs the Padres

Tyler Naquin Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
50 GP 50
.234 AVG .224
.289 OBP .275
.468 SLG .378
19 XBH 15
7 HR 4
30 RBI 16
54/10 K/BB 39/9
2 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Padres pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
  • The Padres will send Avila (2-2) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.57 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Sunday, Sept. 24 -- the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.57, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .238 batting average against him.
