After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Tyler Naquin and the Chicago White Sox take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Pedro Avila) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Tyler Naquin Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Padres Starter: Pedro Avila

Pedro Avila TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Tyler Naquin At The Plate (2022)

Naquin hit .229 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 19 walks.

In 47.5% of his 101 games last season, Naquin had a hit. He also had 21 multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in 9.9% of his games in 2022 (10 of 101), including 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Naquin drove in a run in 31 games last season out 101 (30.7%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (9.9%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He scored a run in 36 of his 101 games a season ago (35.6%), with more than one run scored 10 times (9.9%).

Tyler Naquin Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 50 GP 50 .234 AVG .224 .289 OBP .275 .468 SLG .378 19 XBH 15 7 HR 4 30 RBI 16 54/10 K/BB 39/9 2 SB 2

