White Sox vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the San Diego Padres (81-80) matching up with the Chicago White Sox (61-100) at 3:10 PM ET (on October 1). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 7-6 win for the Padres, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Padres will call on Pedro Avila (2-2) versus the White Sox and Jose Urena (0-7).
White Sox vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
White Sox vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Padres 7, White Sox 6.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Discover More About This Game
White Sox Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-7.
- When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games.
- The White Sox's previous 10 games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
- The White Sox have won in 36, or 32.4%, of the 111 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Chicago has been victorious five times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Chicago is No. 29 in MLB play scoring 4.0 runs per game (640 total runs).
- The White Sox have pitched to a 4.92 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 26
|Diamondbacks
|L 15-4
|José Ureña vs Zach Davies
|September 27
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-0
|Luis Patiño vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 28
|Diamondbacks
|W 3-1
|Touki Toussaint vs Bryce Jarvis
|September 29
|Padres
|L 3-2
|Dylan Cease vs Nick Martínez
|September 30
|Padres
|L 6-1
|Mike Clevinger vs Michael Wacha
|October 1
|Padres
|-
|José Ureña vs Pedro Avila
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.