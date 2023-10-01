Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Padres on October 1, 2023
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Andrew Vaughn and Juan Soto are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Chicago White Sox and the San Diego Padres meet at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday (first pitch at 3:10 PM ET).
White Sox vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has 146 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 36 walks and 80 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .260/.316/.433 on the year.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
Andrew Benintendi Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Benintendi Stats
- Andrew Benintendi has recorded 147 hits with 34 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 13 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .262/.326/.356 on the season.
Benintendi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Juan Soto Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 156 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs and 131 walks. He has driven in 109 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He has a .275/.409/.519 slash line so far this year.
- Soto has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBI.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Sep. 30
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at White Sox
|Sep. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 26
|3-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|9
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
