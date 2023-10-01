How to Watch the WNBA on Sunday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today's WNBA Playoff slate has just one game -- the New York Liberty squaring off against the Connecticut Sun.
Today's WNBA Games
The Connecticut Sun face the New York Liberty
The Liberty look to pull off an away win at the Sun on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- CON Record: 27-13
- NYL Record: 32-8
- CON Stats: 82.7 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 79.0 Opp. PPG (first)
- NYL Stats: 89.2 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.6 Opp. PPG (fourth)
Players to Watch
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.5 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 7.9 APG)
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -5
- NYL Odds to Win: -221
- CON Odds to Win: +177
- Total: 160.5 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
