Yasmani Grandal vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Yasmani Grandal -- with a slugging percentage of .227 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the San Diego Padres, with Pedro Avila on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|60
|.219
|AVG
|.246
|.291
|OBP
|.325
|.316
|SLG
|.360
|9
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|5
|10
|RBI
|23
|32/13
|K/BB
|53/23
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 174 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- The Padres are sending Avila (2-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.57 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, Sept. 24, when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.57, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.