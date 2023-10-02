Currently the Chicago Bears have the third-longest odds in the league of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +50000.

Watch the Bears this season on Fubo!

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +4000

+4000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bears to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Bears' Super Bowl odds (+50000) place them 30th in the NFL, but according to computer rankings they are only 32nd.

The Bears have experienced the second-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, dropping from +6000 at the start of the season to +50000.

The implied probability of the Bears winning the Super Bowl, based on their +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago is winless against the spread this season.

The Bears and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

The Bears have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they lost.

Chicago has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Bears rank 21st in total offense (305.3 yards per game) and 27th in total defense (383.3 yards allowed per game) this year.

Despite sporting a bottom-five scoring defense that ranks second-worst in the NFL (34.3 points allowed per game), the Bears have had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd in the NFL by totaling 18.8 points per game.

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields has seven TD passes and five picks in four games, completing 64.2% for 861 yards (215.3 per game).

Also, Fields has run for 134 yards and one TD.

D.J. Moore has 19 catches for 301 yards (75.3 per game) and two TDs in four games.

In four games, Khalil Herbert has rushed for 196 yards (49.0 per game) and zero scores.

In the passing game, Cole Kmet has scored two times, catching 18 balls for 189 yards (47.3 per game).

T.J. Edwards has been causing chaos on defense, delivering 50 tackles and 2.0 TFL for the Bears.

Bet on Bears to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Bears Player Futures

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers L 38-20 +5000 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers L 27-17 +6600 3 September 24 @ Chiefs L 41-10 +550 4 October 1 Broncos L 31-28 +15000 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +12500 6 October 15 Vikings - +8000 7 October 22 Raiders - +25000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2200 9 November 5 @ Saints - +5000 10 November 9 Panthers - +50000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +1800 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Lions - +1800 15 December 17 @ Browns - +3000 16 December 24 Cardinals - +75000 17 December 31 Falcons - +8000 18 January 7 @ Packers - +5000

Odds are current as of October 2 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.