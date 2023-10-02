Iowa High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lyon County This Week
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
If you live in Lyon County, Iowa and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lyon County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week
Monday
TBD at West Lyon High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 2
- Location: Inwood, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Sheldon High School at West Lyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Inwood, IA
- Conference: Siouxland Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
